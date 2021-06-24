Scotland rugby players given CPR training in the aftermath of Christian Eriksen incident

The Denmark midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side’s match against Finland in Copenhagen .

Medics used CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to save Eriksen, who was described as “gone” by the Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.

The incident was broadcast live on television and St John Ambulance said the Inter Milan player’s collapse sparked a 1,000 per cent increase in calls asking for CPR training.

Kyle Steyn training at Oriam ahead of Scotland's A international against England in Leicester on Sunday. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

James Robson, the Scotland team doctor, saw the efforts of the Danish players in recognising that Eriksen was in trouble and has now worked with the rugby squad on the rudiments of CPR.

“I am sure the Christian Eriksen thing has brought it into focus,” said Kyle Steyn, the Glasgow back, who is in the frame to play in Sunday’s A international against England.

“It was the on-field response that kept him alive. Unfortunately, that kind of incident highlights how fundamental it can be to have those basic skills.

“It happened on the football field and could happen on the rugby field and Dr James thought it would be a good skill to have.”

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen in action prior to his collapse against Finland.

Happily, Eriksen was discharged from hospital last week after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The incident clearly had an impact on Steyn and his team-mates who have been watching the Euros while in camp preparing for their summer programme which also includes Test matches against Romania and Georgia.

Steyn, who is desperate to add to the solitary cap he won against France in 2020, said watching Scotland’s impressive draw with England at Wembley had been particularly inspiring.

“It was the first time since I have been in Scotland that a game of that magnitude has taken place,” said Steyn, who arrived in Glasgow from South African in 2019. “It was brilliant to see how everybody cheered up and I couldn't believe so many flooded down to London even when there was zero chance of most of them getting into the game.”

After the highs of Wembley, Scotland were eliminated from the Euros on Tuesday when they lost to Croatia but one legacy remains.

“We’ve had that boogie woogie song going all week!” laughed Steyn.

