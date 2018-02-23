Scotland rugby legend David Sole joins board of cancer charity

Scotland rugby legend David Sole has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of a leading charity.

The former player who captained Scotland 25 times, including the famous victory over England in 1990, has joined St Andrews based Worldwide Cancer Research.

Scotland's Knny Milne and captain David Sole line up before their Wales v Scotland Five Nations rugby match at Cardiff Arms Park in March 1990.

The charity fund cutting edge research into any type of cancer, anywhere in the world. Sole whose both parents had cancer was awarded an OBE for services to rugby in 1993.

In 2011 he founded the School for CEOs with Patrick Macdonald – a business that runs development programmes for aspiring business leaders. Sole was appointed Non-executive Chairman of AM Bid services in March 2017, having served on the Board of sportscotland for eight years. Previously, he has been one of three external trustees of the HBOS Foundation and chaired committees of the Prince’s Trust – Action.

He said: “I was honoured and delighted to be asked onto the board of Worldwide Cancer Research. I was amazed to hear about the work the charity does and its unique approach to funding the best research worldwide. Both of my parents had cancer, it’s a disease that touches everyone in some way. I was also touched by the story of when Sandy met Steve, the video capturing the moment a cancer survivor met the researcher who discovered a treatment that saved her life. It is a wonderful story of what this charity can do and I look forward to helping create more of those moments.”

James Murray, Chair of Worldwide Cancer Research’s Board of Trustees, said: “We are delighted to have appointed David. We are looking for a balance of expertise and knowledge to complement our current trustees and David brings a wealth of experience that will benefit our work immensely.”

Dr Helen Rippon, CEO of Worldwide Cancer Research, said: “This is a key time in shaping the future of the work of Worldwide Cancer Research and our board members play a key role in maximising the impact and potential of our work. We are thrilled to add David’s extensive experience to our board.”