Scotland prop Rory Sutherland signs new contract with Edinburgh

Scotland international Rory Sutherland has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at Edinburgh until 2020.

The 24-year-old prop, who has three caps for his country, is in his fifth season at the club since making his debut against Munster in 2014 and has made seven appearances for Richard Cockerill’s side in the Guinness PRO14 this season.

“This is now my fifth season at the club and I have really enjoyed my time here so far,” said Sutherland.

“We have improved massively over the past two years and I’m extremely excited to see what is around the corner for this club. I’m really happy to be committing my future for a further year.”

Head coach Cockerill, added: “Rory is a tough and combative prop, who has shown that he can perform at international level.

“We’re really happy that Rory has extended his stay for a further year and I’ve got no doubt that he’ll continue to work hard to bring success to this club.”