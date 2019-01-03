Scotland prop Murray McCallum extends Edinburgh deal until 2021

Scotland prop Murray McCallum has signed a two-year contract extension, tying him to the Capital club until 2021.

The Dunfermline RFC product, 22, made his Edinburgh debut in a 45-10 win over Benetton in October 2016 and has scored four tries in 46 appearances for the PRO14 side.

McCallum said: “I’m delighted to be able to extend my stay in Edinburgh. We have a great group of boys here and there’s a brilliant buzz around the club at the moment.

“We’re going in a really positive direction, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really pleased to be a part of that for another two years.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “We’re really happy to have extended Murray’s stay at the club. He’s a strong, developing prop with a big future in the game.

“It’s great that he’s chosen to be a part of what is already being built here in Edinburgh.”

McCallum caught the eye in Edinburgh’s front-row during the 2017/18 season, and became the 1090th player to represent Scotland after making his debut as a replacement in the opening match of the 2018 Six Nations tournament.

The former Heriot’s prop was also named in Gregor Townsend’s pool of players for the 2018 Summer Tour of the Americas, and featured twice off the bench against Canada and the USA.