Scotland head coach Gregor Towsend has Twitter account hacked as surprise posts appear

The Twitter account of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been hacked.

Townsend joined the social media platform in February 2011 but has tweeted only sporadically in recent years, usually to publicise good causes.

Scotland are in the midst of their Guinness Six Nations campaign and face France in Paris on Sunday, and it was something of a surprise when the post “Back on Twitter” appeared on the coach's official account on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 8pm it had been viewed over 120,000 times and sparked a flurry of replies, many congratulating him on Scotland’s wins over England and Wales in their opening two Six Nations matches. A second post followed, simply saying “Who’s watching on Sunday?”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend's Twitter account has been hacked. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)