Scotland have to do something 'tangible' at Six Nations as former star John Barclay reveals concern

There is an expectancy around Gregor Townsend's men, especially in the opener against England after the Calcutta Cup success last year at Twickenham.

A victory at Murrayfield would see Scotland win back-to-back wins against England for the first time in 38 years.

Captain Stuart Hogg spoke in the build-up about this being the best squad he has been involved in and how he longer fears England.

Former Scotland star John Barclay. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Barclay reckons England coach Eddie Jones and his team will enjoy the focus on Scotland and being able to be “under the radar”.

He also warned against complacency with the visiting team having a bit of the “unknown" about them.

"If you believe Eddie Jones there is no way Scotland can lose this game," he said on BBC ahead of the match.

"That's the one thing that concerns me. Scotland have a settled side, settled coaching set-up, reasonably settled consistency through their performances but they haven't won anything yet. So this feels like the year they have to do something tangible.

"If I was England I'd be delighted to be coming up the road under the radar, bizarrely with the number of British & Irish they have in their team. The quality they have in their team. They are a bit unknown, yes. They are exciting. All the pressure Eddie Jones is trying to say is on Scotland but the guys won’t be falling for that.”