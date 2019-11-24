Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie expects Japan to play same style of high tempo rugby as men’s team

Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie expects Japan’s women to play a similar high tempo style of rugby to their men’s team this afternoon when the nations meet at Scotstoun.

Japan’s men were the stars of the show in the recent World Cup in their own country, playing at such a pace that defences, including the Scottish one, struggled to cope at times.

Their women’s team may not be quite as far along their journey to the top of the game, but they have some very exciting players in their ranks and they drew with Italy last week.

Scotland lost to Wales seven days ago and with their world ranking being 11 and Japan 15 they will want to impose themselves on this autumn Test in the early stages.

“It will be something completely new for us coming up against Japan,” Harlequins Rollie, 24, said.

“We have played them at sevens before and they played a very quick game, they were very fast and never gave us a second to reset.

“They were constantly in our faces and I expect them to play a similar way in XVs while they will probably be very physical as well.”

And ahead of the fixture Rollie says that head coach Philip Doyle, pictured, who came into post in the summer, has brought more “clarity” to the way the team play.

“What Philip says goes, you certainly always know where you stand with him,” Rollie explained. “He has brought a lot more clarity to our game and that is making a difference and helping our performances.”

For the match, captain Rachel Malcolm has moved from the back row to hooker with Jodie Rettie injured while loosehead prop Lisa Cockburn, back-row Rachel McLachlan, scrum-half Jenny Maxwell and centre Hannah Smith all come in to start.

Watsonians’ Issy Drexler and Edinburgh University’s Anne Young could debut off the bench as Doyle continues to grow the player pool ahead of the Six Nations early in 2020.

“Issy Drexler is new to the squad and I’m keen to see how she works alongside some of her Watsonians team mates if she makes it onto the field,” Doyle said.

“We’ve suffered a few injuries since last week so Anne Young, who came to South Africa with us on the recent tour, is brought into the matchday 23 and it’s a good opportunity.”

Forwards Emma Wassell and Jade Konkel both win their 40th caps.