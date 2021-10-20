Scotland coach Gregor Townsend names 42-man squad for Autumn Tests with Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan

The extended group welcomes back Captain Stuart Hogg, half-back pairing Ali Price and Finn Russell, centre Chris Harris, winger Duhan van de Merwe, flanker Hamish Watson as well as props Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland following their involvement in the South African series.A total of 11 new players are added to the squad ahead of the opening game against Tonga later this month with a sold-out match against Australia then clashes with South Africa and Japan to follow. Head Coach Townsend has selected 12 uncapped players to be part of the tournament squad. In the pack Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Rory Darge, Dylan Richardson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Hodgson, Marshall Sykes and Pierre Schoeman will all be keen to feature as will the uncapped quartet of backs from Glasgow Warriors Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson and Sione Tuipulotu.