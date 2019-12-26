Scotland centre and Olympic medallist Mark Bennett extends his Edinburgh contract

Scotland centre Mark Bennett has signed a new deal to keep him at Edinburgh after an encouraging start to the season following a few injury-blighted years.

The 22-times capped internationalist, and Great Britain Olympic silver-medallist from the Rio Olympics Sevens, was switched to the capital from Glasgow in 2017 but the 26-year-old has continued to be plagued by knee injuries.

He has got back on track this term, with five tries in ten Edinburgh appearances so far this season and said: “The club is going in the right direction and it’s something that I’ve really bought into during my spell at Edinburgh.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here in the city and it’s been brilliant being able to find my feet in the backline this season. I’m looking forward to pulling on the jersey and representing this club in the years to come.”

The centre is the third player to be announced as a Boxing Day re-signing by Edinburgh, following back-rower Luke Crosbie and lock Lewis Carmichael.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has stuck to his policy of not disclosing the lengths of the contracts signed but said: "Mark is a proven internationalist who has performed really well to start this season.



“He’s quick and decisive and looks to be back to his best. We’re really happy that he’s re-signed with the club and he’ll be an important player for us in the seasons to come.”

Carmichael, 24, won two senior Scotland caps against the United States and Canada on last summer's tour and Cockerill said: "Lewis had a tough time with injuries last year, but he has come back stronger. We’ve been really happy with his development so far this season.



“He is a local guy, who has come right through the club’s academy system. It’s great to see another young, Scottish player commit his future to Edinburgh Rugby.”

Livingston RFC product Crosbie, 22, has been part of Scotland training squads and scored four tries in 33 appearances for Edinburgh.