Scotland camp breaks silence on Grant Gilchrist ban delay - ‘frustrations and inconsistencies’

Steve Tandy, the Scotland defence coach, has expressed his frustration at the inconsistencies within rugby’s disciplinary system as the national side prepare to face Ireland without the suspended Grant Gilchrist.

The second-row forward will miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations after being banned for three games following his red card for a high tackle against France last month. The penalty will be reduced to two matches if he attends a coaching course on tackling but Gilchrist will still miss Sunday’s visit of Ireland and the home game with Italy six days later.

The frustration comes from the length of time the Six Nations’ independent judicial committee took to reach its decision and the apparent randomness with which the sport applies its suspensions. Gilchrist’s disciplinary hearing took place via video link last Tuesday but his suspension was not announced until Monday. It left the player in limbo and unable to take part in Edinburgh’s game against Leinster at the weekend which Scotland had hoped would count as the first match of his suspension, thus freeing him up to play in the Italy game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilchrist’s case also contrasted sharply with the speed with which Mohamed Haouas was dealt with. The France prop was also sent off in the Scotland game, following his head-first collision with Ben White. Haouas’ case was heard last Wednesday morning with a verdict delivered later the same day. The prop was banned for four matches, reduced to three if he attends the coaching course.

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a red card to Grant Gilchrist during the France v Scotland game. (Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock)

“We're a little frustrated and disappointed with the length of time it took and when the match ban started from,” said Tandy. “The actual hearing itself was great. I was on it myself and I thought it was handled really positively but there was a little bit of frustration over the length of time it took to get to the point of what games he would be missing.”

While reluctant to be drawn further on the matter, Tandy did acknowledge the apparent lack of joined up thinking in rugby’s disciplinary systems. Owen Farrell was available for England’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland when a Premiership match between Saracens and Bristol on the weekend before was counted as part of his suspension even thought the stand-off was never going to play in the club game. On that occasion, the case was dealt with by the Rugby Football Union.