Scotland backroom staff set for shake-up as Ospreys coach Matt Sherratt lined up to replace Mike Blair and Matt Taylor linked with Australia role

Scotland's coaching staff is set for a major shake-up as Scottish Rugby chief Mark Dodson continues his post-World Cup review.

After a disappointing pool-stage exit in Japan, the SRU hierarchy hinted that there would be changes at the top and while head coach Gregor Townsend will remain in post, assistant coach Danny Wilson has already agreed to succeed Dave Rennie as head coach at Guinness PRO14 side Glasgow Warriors, while defence coach Matt Taylor has been linked with a role in Rennie's Wallabies back-room team.

Scotland assistant coaches Matt Taylor (left) and Mike Blair

Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt has been tipped to replace Blair as attack coach. The 43-year-old has not yet signed a new deal at the Liberty Stadium and is understood to have asked for an early release from his contract in order to spend more time with his family.

However, Sherratt is thought to have been recommended to the SRU by outgoing assistant coach Wilson, who worked alongside him at Bristol Bears as part of former Scotland head coach Andy Robinson's team.

Sherratt then followed Wilson to Cardiff Blues after helping Bristol win promotion to the Aviva Premiership and played a key role in the Welsh side's victory over Gloucester in the European Challenge Cup victory in Bilbao last year.

The former teacher has also had coaching stints with Worcester Warriors and the Welsh national team, and is held in high regard by several players including Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who made the same move from Cardiff to Ospreys, while Gavin Henson and Nicky Robinson are just two internationals to have spoken highly of Sherratt's abilities.

Taylor to Wallabies?

Reports in Australia suggest Taylor could be in line for a role in Rennie's backroom staff when he takes up the head coach role with the Wallabies next summer.

The Brisbane-born coach, who is a former Scotland A international, worked alongside Townsend at Glasgow Warriors before following him to the national team set-up.

Rugby Australia Director of Rugby Scott Johnson, who knows compatriot Taylor well from his time in Scotland, appeared to confirm interest in Taylor when confirming Rennie's appointment and discussing the return of former Wallabies skills coach Scott Wisemantel, who has worked alongside Eddie Jones at Japan and England.

Johnson said: "Everyone knows [Wisemantel] is a good friend of mine, he’s had success wherever he’s gone, and he’ll be a welcome addition.

“[Taylor] - good mate of mine, worked with him, good skills, he’s certainly on the list, both are. We haven’t put a deadline on it but we’re going through the process."

New Zealand native Rennie has made no secret of his desire to surround himself with Aussies as he succeeds Michael Cheika as head coach, and suggested his backroom staff will be firmed up in the coming weeks.