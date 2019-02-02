Scotland 33 - 20 Italy: How the players rated

How the Scotland players rated from today’s 33-20 victory over Italy in the Six Nations.

15. Stuart Hogg

Typically energetic, inventive and dangerous performance from the brilliant Exeter-bound full-back. His quick hands set up Blair Kinghorn’s second try and his quick feet allowed him to nip in for Scotland’s much-needed third try - his 19th for his country. 8/10

14. Tommy Seymour

His fellow wing Kinghorn stole the limelight but Seymour was steady in attack and defence. A fine run helped lay the platform for Hogg’s try and he did not let anyone down. 6

13. Huw Jones

Solid foil outside debutant Sam Johnson but a fairly quiet game in comparison to his fellow Glasgow backs and saw his replacement Chris Harris score just moments after taking the field. 6

12. Sam Johnson

Impressive debut from the Australia-born centre, setting the tone with a good break in the opening two minutes and going on to give the Italians plenty of problems. 7

11. Blair Kinghorn

Outstanding performance from the Edinburgh full-back who was selected on the left wing. Lit up a low-key first half with two tries and some incisive running before completing his hat-trick in the second half. That took his tally to six tries in seven appearances for Scotland and the 22-year-old appears to have a very bright future at the top level. 9

10. Finn Russell

Two brilliant kicks - one cross-field and the other a grubber - directly set up two of Scotland’s five tries and the Racing 92 fly-half was heavily involved throughout in another influential display at No.10. 8

9. Greig Laidlaw

The captain turned the ball over to help set up Scotland’s opening try and provided plenty of quality possession for Russell to work his magic. Made way midway through the second half and will have been disappointed with the way his side finished the match. 6

1. Allan Dell

Broke the line to provide the forward momentum for Kinghorn’s hat-trick score and finished the match as one of Scotland’s leading tackle-makers despite only playing an hour. 6

2. Stuart McInally

Accurate line-out throwing helped set the base for several Scotland attacks and looked to get involved in the loose whenever possible. 7

3. Willem Nel

Steady display from the Edinburgh prop before making way at the start of the second half. 6

4. Ben Toolis

Helped ensure Scotland boasted an almost impeccable record in the scrum and line-out while also looking to break the gain line when in possession. 6

5. Grant Gilchrist

Saw an early try disallowed for a double movement but overcame that disappointment to play a valuable role for the hosts, the big second row helping to keep the Italian pack at bay. 7

6. Sam Skinner

Only lasted 14 minutes before injury forced him off to be replaced by Josh Strauss, who was full of running and put Harris over for his score. 5

7. Jamie Ritchie

His tip-tackle allowed Italy to take the lead but was heavily involved in Kinghorn’s hat-trick try and worked hard to keep Scotland in control before their late slump. 6

8. Ryan Wilson

Sought to keep the Dark Blues moving forward with ball in hand and also produced a try-saving tackle in the second half to deny Italy on the break. 7

Replacements

Chris Harris crossed for his maiden Scotland try soon after his introduction but Simon Berghan’s late yellow card meant the hosts had to play out the final 10 minutes with a man less, during which time Italy scored three tries. Gary Graham and Jake Kerr both made their debuts off the bench.