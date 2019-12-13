Scotland 26-24 England: Femi Sofolarin scores winning try v his old team at Cape Town Sevens

Scotland pulled off a stunning win over England at the Cape Town Sevens yesterday thanks to a last-gasp try by Femi Sofolarin, who played for England last season.

The Scots won 26-24 against a strong English side who were semi-finalists in the Dubai Sevens less than a week ago.

Sofolarin played XVs for Scotland Under-18s last year but switched to England for the world sevens series last season. However, he couldn’t be captured by England until he turned 20 – next month – and changed allegiance last month back to Scotland.

In a thrilling match the lead changed hands several times and England looked to have won it through a score from Harry Glover, but Scotland broke out from deep, Dougie Fife taking the attack into England’s half. Sofolarin received the ball on the right wing, and reached out in Dan Norton’s tackle to score the match-winner.

Scotland’s other tries came from Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Sam Pecqueur.

Coach Ciaran Beattie’s side face France and Spain today in their final two Pool C fixtures as they look to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Cape Town tournament.