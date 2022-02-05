The stadium will be packed to the rafters with tickets like gold dust around Edinburgh with fans missing out during last year’s tournament due to Covid-19.
It is the 140th meeting between the teams with the 139th one of the most memorable as Scotland won 11-6 at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones and his men will be out for revenge but there is a confidence around the Scotland team.
Gregor Townsend will be turning to Finn Russell to lead the Scots once more with not only his talent but his experience as well, while the ever-reliable Stuart Hogg will have an important part to play.
Kick-off is 4.45pm at what is going to be a soaking but atmospheric Murrayfeield Stadium
We will have all the latest updates from the action, as well as reaction and analysis throughout the afternoon.
Scotland v England - Updates from the Six Nations clash at BT Murrayfield
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 19:05
- Kick-off 4.45pm
- Live on BBC One Scotland
Match report
Scotland defeat England in Six Nations opener to retain Calcutta Cup in front of packed Murrayfield
Scotland have defeated England 20-17 at BT Murrayfield in a pulsating Six Nations opener.
FT: Scotland 20 - 17 England
It was nervy, stressful and hard work but Scotland get over the line against England!
Scotland retain the Calcutta Cup and get their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start.
It is the first time in 38 years Scotland have won back-to-back games.
Scotland take the lead
A penalty is given to Scotland. Finn Russell opts to kick rather than go for the points. He converts a tight kick.
Penalty try for Scotland
Scotland are back on level terms after getting a penalty try.
Luke Cowan-Dickie is given a yellow card for the last-man infringement which handed Scotland the penalty try.
England take seven-point lead
A penalty again. Marcus Smith, of course, converts. He has now been replaced.
Sam Johnson OFF, Sione Tuipulotu ON
Marcus Bradbury ON, Jamie Ritchie OFF
England score!
Marcus Smith, the man of the moment, collects the ball with just ten or so yards until the try line before driving and going over.
He misses the conversion so England lead 14-10.
Lead reduced to one point
England’s Marcus Smith converts his third penalty to make the score 10-9 Scotland