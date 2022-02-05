LiveScotland 20 - 17 England LIVE: Calcutta Cup retained as 38-year wait ended at Murrayfield

Scotland get their Six Nations campaign underway this afternoon and they don’t come much bigger than England at BT Murrayfield.

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 6:45 pm

The stadium will be packed to the rafters with tickets like gold dust around Edinburgh with fans missing out during last year’s tournament due to Covid-19.

It is the 140th meeting between the teams with the 139th one of the most memorable as Scotland won 11-6 at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones and his men will be out for revenge but there is a confidence around the Scotland team.

Gregor Townsend will be turning to Finn Russell to lead the Scots once more with not only his talent but his experience as well, while the ever-reliable Stuart Hogg will have an important part to play.

Scotland ahead of their clash with England. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kick-off is 4.45pm at what is going to be a soaking but atmospheric Murrayfeield Stadium

We will have all the latest updates from the action, as well as reaction and analysis throughout the afternoon.

Scotland v England - Updates from the Six Nations clash at BT Murrayfield

Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 19:05

  • Kick-off 4.45pm
  • Live on BBC One Scotland
Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 19:05

Match report

Scotland defeat England in Six Nations opener to retain Calcutta Cup in front of packed Murrayfield

Scotland have defeated England 20-17 at BT Murrayfield in a pulsating Six Nations opener.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:42

FT: Scotland 20 - 17 England

It was nervy, stressful and hard work but Scotland get over the line against England!

Scotland retain the Calcutta Cup and get their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start.

It is the first time in 38 years Scotland have won back-to-back games.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:26

Scotland take the lead

A penalty is given to Scotland. Finn Russell opts to kick rather than go for the points. He converts a tight kick.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:20

Penalty try for Scotland

Scotland are back on level terms after getting a penalty try.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is given a yellow card for the last-man infringement which handed Scotland the penalty try.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:14

England take seven-point lead

A penalty again. Marcus Smith, of course, converts. He has now been replaced.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:09

Sam Johnson OFF, Sione Tuipulotu ON

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:08

Marcus Bradbury ON, Jamie Ritchie OFF

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 18:02

England score!

Marcus Smith, the man of the moment, collects the ball with just ten or so yards until the try line before driving and going over.

He misses the conversion so England lead 14-10.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 17:54

Lead reduced to one point

England’s Marcus Smith converts his third penalty to make the score 10-9 Scotland

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 17:48

Back underway

