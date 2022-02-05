The stadium will be packed to the rafters with tickets like gold dust around Edinburgh with fans missing out during last year’s tournament due to Covid-19.

It is the 140th meeting between the teams with the 139th one of the most memorable as Scotland won 11-6 at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones and his men will be out for revenge but there is a confidence around the Scotland team.

Gregor Townsend will be turning to Finn Russell to lead the Scots once more with not only his talent but his experience as well, while the ever-reliable Stuart Hogg will have an important part to play.

Scotland ahead of their clash with England. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kick-off is 4.45pm at what is going to be a soaking but atmospheric Murrayfeield Stadium