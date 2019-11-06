Saracens in more trouble after no-show at Heineken Champions Cup launch

Saracens are facing another fine after they failed to show up at this morning's Heineken Champions Cup launch in Cardiff.

The day after the European and English champions were sensationally hit with a suspended 35-point deduction and fine of more than £5million by England's Premiership Rugby Ltd for alleged salary cap breaches, they failed to represent themselves as holders as the 25th hosting of the Champions Cup was launched at the Principality Stadium.

Saracens were due to be represented by director of rugby Mark McCall and captain Brad Barritt in Cardiff but neither attended alongside the other English and Guinness PRO14 clubs taking part in Europe's premier club competition, which starts next weekend. The champions now face being fined by European Professional Club Rugby, the governing body of the major rugby tournaments.

"EPCR is disappointed to learn of Saracens' decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today's official 2019/20 season launch of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff," said an EPCR statement.

"EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time."

The shock ruling was made public yesterday after an investigation into business partnerships between chairman Nigel Wray and some of the London club's players. Saracens described it as "heavy handed" and said they would appeal the decision.