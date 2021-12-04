Ryan Wilson left gutted by Barbarians decision - but may have changed a few people’s opinion of him

Ryan Wilson poses for a portrait during the Barbarians squad photo call. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Last Saturday’s scheduled clash between the Baa-Baas and Samoa at Twickenham was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off due to coronavirus cases in the invitational side.

Ryan Wilson had been due to lead out the Barbarians, having been given special dispensation by namesake Danny to miss Glasgow’s match against Benetton in Treviso.

“He was gutted as he was going to be captaining the Barbarians with the star-studded line up that was there,” said the Warriors coach.

“That would have been a huge achievement for him so he was devastated as you can imagine. I was devastated for him, especially when it also meant he wasn’t there for us in Treviso.

“But it was 100 per cent the right thing to do in my mind. He had earned that opportunity and he deserved it. It was just a shame it didn’t happen. But he’s had another week off and he’s fresh for this game [against Dragons on Saturday].”

Danny Wilson joked that the time the combative forward spent in the Baa-Baas camp might have helped change a few people’s opinions about him.

“He’s got some new friends in the higher echelons of rugby now too! I think there will be a few people who will have changed their view on him. I know a couple of messages that were sent to another player saying ‘actually, he’s a good bloke that Ryan Wilson!’.”