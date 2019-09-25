Rugby World Cup: Stuart Hogg misses training, but Scotland management says nothing to worry about

Scotland star Stuart Hogg sat out training in Kobe yesterday as the squad began preparing to make amends for their terrible start to the World Cup with a bounceback win against Samoa on Monday.

Following Sunday's demoralising 27-3 loss to Ireland in Yokohama, the Scots have lost flanker Hamish Watson and scrum-half Ali Price to tournament ending injuries.

Assistant coach Matt Taylor said: "There were a couple of guys who were still a little bit sore from Sunday but I'd expect everyone to be training tomorrow."

Asked specifically if there was anything to worry about with Hogg, the defence coach simply replied: "No."

Taylor said there was nothing further to report on the extent of the injuries to flanker Hamish Watson (knee) and scrum-half Ali Price (foot/ankle), other than that they will soon be on a plane back home, with Edinburgh No 9 Henry Pyrgos flying in the other direction to replace the latter. Magnus Bradbury, who was already in Japan on standby, has replaced Watson in the squad.

“I'm not up to date. All I know is they're out of the tournament. I've been told the clubs will let everyone know how long they're out for," he said.

“It's disappointing for them as they were part of the group and are both good players for them to be going home is disappointing."