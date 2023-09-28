Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland against Romania at the Rugby World Cup in Lille on Saturday in what is a much-changed team.

Ben Healy has been given a start at stand-off for Scotland against Romania.

Established players Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Jack Dempsey and Richie Gray will play no part in the Pool B match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy as head coach Gregor Townsend takes the opportunity to use squad men who have yet to feature at the tournament as Scotland seek the bonus point win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

There are 13 changes in total from the team that defeated Tonga last Sunday and first appearances at this World Cup for stand-off Ben Healy, prop Javan Sebastian and flankers Hamish Watson and Luke Crosbie. Hooker Johnny Matthews, who joined the squad this week after Stuart McInally was forced to pull out with a neck injury, is on the bench and in line to make his Scotland debut.It’s an all-new pack, with loosehead Jamie Bhatti and hooker Ewan Ashman joining Sebastian in the front row. Behind them are locks Gilchrist and Sam Skinner. The back row is Crosbie, Watson and Matt Fagerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the backs, Ollie Smith takes over from Blair Kinghorn at full-back, and the wings are Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn. Cam Redpath and Chris Harris form the centre pairing, and Ali Price comes in at scrum-half to partner Healy. Only Steyn and Harris retain their places in the starting XV from the Tonga game.