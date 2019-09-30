Rugby World Cup: How the Scotland players rated in bonus-point win over Samoa

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player after the 34-0 win over Samoa

Our Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Castle Water and on Twitter @CastleWaterLtd

Always looked to get on the ball and attack from deep but also showcased his world-class kicking game, capped by that beauty of a drop goal

Always lively and looking to get involved, manufactured some half breaks and, with a bit more luck, could well have got on the scoresheet.

A solid, physical showing from the Gloucester man that shut down the Samoans attempts to attack Scotland through the middle.

Very much Scotland's new defensive rock, another performance full of graft and alertness.

Made the most of Russell's glorious cross-kick and fought to the line to get Scotland off the mark. Came close to scoring fourth try but was impeded by illegal challenge which led to penalty try.

Struggled with the slippy ball at times but in true Russell fashion didn't let any fumbles faze him as he led the attack with aplomb, created the first two tries beautifully.

There's life in the old dog yet. Another composed and alert display, flawless with the boot as always, and a cracking try that epitomised his unquenchable spirit for the battle.

Went off with a head knock after just 13 minutes.

A much more enjoyable day at the office for the skipper, led from the front and played a nice part in the second try which was finished off by Laidlaw.