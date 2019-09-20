Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to face Ireland in Pool A opener

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named his team for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Ireland in Yokohama, with Tommy Seymour on the wing and Ryan Wilson in at No 8.

As expected, Townsend has gone with a centre pairing of Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor, with the experienced Greig Laidlaw partnering Finn Russell at half-back.

Allan Dell will start at loosehead prop, with John Barclay at blindside and Hamish Watson openside either side of Wilson in the back row.

Townsend, said: “We’ve had a really productive week’s preparation in Nagasaki ahead of our arrival in Tokyo, with our players adapting to the time zone and weather conditions out here in Japan.

“As we’ve got closer to the game our training has been more about fine-tuning the hard work that’s gone in over pre-season into a focus for Sunday’s game.

“Our team has a lot of experience playing together in major games for Scotland, with a bench capable of making a difference when required. That cohesion, experience and leadership is very valuable in a build-up to a match of this magnitude as well as during the 80 minutes on Sunday.”

SCOTLAND TEAM

(to play Ireland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Rugby World Cup 2019)

Sunday 22 September (kick-off 4.45pm local time, 8.45am BST) – live on ITV

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 69 caps

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 52 caps

13. Duncan Taylor (Saracens) – 23 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 42 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 46 caps

9. Greig Laidlaw VICE CAPTAIN (Clermont Auvergne) – 73 caps

1. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 25 caps

2. Stuart McInally CAPTAIN (Edinburgh) – 29 caps

3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 31 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 36 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 52 caps

6. John Barclay VICE CAPTAIN (Edinburgh) – 74 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 27 caps

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 45 caps

Substitutes:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 42 caps

17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls) – 37 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 22 caps

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 4 caps

20. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 2 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

22. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 10 caps

23. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 7 caps

