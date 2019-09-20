Rugby World Cup 2019 TV schedule: How to watch every match

The Rugby World Cup, brings together the best national teams from the sport of rugby union to determine who really is the best.
It's one of the highlights of the 2019 sporting calendar, and it gets underway in Japan today (20 September).
Back-to-back champions New Zealand look set to start the tournament as favourites but they have some fearsome northern hemisphere challengers in the shape of Ireland, England and Six Nations champions Wales.
The tournament will kick off with hosts Japan taking on Russia in Tokyo, while the final will be held in Yokohama six weeks later.
All matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup will be broadcast on ITV channels, which you can also stream on the ITV Hub.
POOL A (Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia, and Samoa)
Match 1 - Japan vs Russia
Tokyo Stadium
Friday 20 September (11.45am)
Match 2 - Ireland vs Scotland
International Stadium Yokohama
Sunday 22 September (8.45am)
Match 3 - Russia vs Samoa
Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
Tuesday 24 September (11.15am)
Match 4 - Japan vs Ireland
Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Saturday 28 September (8.15am)
Match 5 - Scotland vs Samoa
Kobe Misaki Stadium
Monday 30 September (11.15am)
Match 6 - Ireland vs Russia
Kobe Misaki Stadium
Thursday 3 October (11.15am)
Match 7 - Japan vs Samoa
City of Toyota Stadium
Saturday 5 October (11.30am BST)
Match 8 - Scotland vs Russia
Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Wednesday 9 October (8.15am)
Match 9 - Ireland vs Samoa
Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
Saturday 12 October (11.45am)
Match 10 - Japan vs Scotland
International Stadium Yokohama
Sunday 13 October (11.45am)
POOL B (New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Namibia, Canada)
Match 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa
International Stadium Yokohama
Saturday 21 September (10.45am)
Match 2 - Italy vs Namibia
Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Sunday 22 September (6.15am)
Match 3 - Italy vs Canada
Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
Thursday 26 September (8.45am)
Match 4 - South Africa vs Namibia
City of Toyota Stadium
Saturday 28 September (10.45am)
Match 5 - New Zealand vs Canada
Oita Stadium
Wednesday 2 October (11.15am)
Match 6 - South Africa vs Italy
Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Friday 4 October (10.45am )
Match 7 - New Zealand vs Namibia
Tokyo Stadium
Sunday 6 October (5.45am)
Match 8 - South Africa vs Canada
Kobe Misaki Stadium
Tuesday 8 October (11.15am)
Match 9 - New Zealand vs Italy
City of Toyota Stadium
Saturday 12 October (5.45am)
Match 10 - Namibia vs Canada
Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
Sunday 13 October (4.15am BST)
POOL C (England, France, Argentina, USA, Tonga)
Match 1 - France vs Argentina
Tokyo Stadium
Saturday 21 September (8.15am)
Match 2 - England vs Tonga
Sapporo Dome
Sunday 22 September (11.15am)
Match 3 - England vs USA
Kobe Misaki Stadium
Thursday 26 September (11.45am)
Match 4 - Argentina vs Tonga
Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Saturday 28 September (5.45am)
Match 5 - France vs USA
Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium
Wednesday 2 October (8.45am)
Match 6 - England vs Argentina
Tokyo Stadium
Saturday 5 October (9am)
Match 7 - France vs Tonga
Kumamoto Stadium
Sunday 6 October (8.45am)
Match 8 - Argentina vs USA
Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
Wednesday 9 October (5.45am)
Match 9 - England vs France
International Stadium Yokohama
Saturday 12 October (9.15am)
Match 10 - USA vs Tonga
Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Sunday 13 October (6.45am)
POOL D (Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, and Uruguay)
Match 1 - Australia vs Fiji
Sapporo Dome
Saturday 21 September (5.45am)
Match 2 - Wales vs Georgia
City of Toyota Stadium
Monday 23 September (11.15am)
Match 3 - Fiji vs Uruguay
Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium
Wednesday 25 September (6.15am)
Match 4 - Georgia vs Uruguay
Kumagaya Rugby Stadium
Sunday 29 September (6.15am)
Match 5 - Australia vs Wales
Tokyo Stadium
Sunday 29 September (8.45am)
Match 6 - Georgia vs Fiji
Hanazono Rugby Stadium
Thursday 3 October (6.15am)
Match 7 - Australia vs Uruguay
Oita Stadium
Saturday 5 October (6.15am)
Match 8 - Wales vs Fiji
Oita Stadium
Wednesday 9 October (10.45am)
Match 9 - Australia vs Georgia
Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Friday 11 October (11.15am)
Match 10 - Wales vs Uruguay
Kumamoto Stadium
Sunday 13 October (9.15am)