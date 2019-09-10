Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Samoa

Scotland take on Samoa in their second Pool A fixture - here's everything Scotland fans need to know about the matchup.
Scotland take on Samoa for the second Rugby World Cup in-a-row later this month with Gregor Townsend's men favourites to come out on top.
The Scots will see this as a must-win fixture if they are to progress through a competitive Pool A.
Here's everything Scotland fans need to know before the matchup.
When is Scotland v Samoa?
Scotland's second fixture of the tournament takes place on Monday, September 30.
The action kicks off at 11.15am BST.
Where can I watch or listen to it?
Scotland-based viewers can catch every game of the Rugby World Cup, including Scotland v Samoa, on STV.
If you're working or travelling on the day of the fixture you can listen to live commentary of every fixture of the World Cup on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.
There will be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.
Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?
Scotland v Samoa takes place at the Kobe Misaki Stadium
Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com
Scotland squad
Forwards
John Barclay
Simon Berghan
Fraser Brown
Scott Cummings
Allan Dell
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Jonny Gray
Stuart McInally (Captain)
Willem Nel
Gordon Reid
Jamie Ritchie
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Ryan Wilson
On standby: Magnus Bradbury
Backs
Darcy Graham
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Pete Horne
Sam Johnson
Blair Kinghorn
Greig Laidlaw
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Finn Russell
Tommy Seymour
Duncan Taylor
Samoa squad
Forwards
Michael Alaalatoa
Paul Alo-Emile
Afaesetiti Amosa
Piula Fa’asalele
TJ Ioane
Jack Lam
Seilala Lam
James Lay
Jordan Lay
Kane Le’aupepe
Motu Matu’u
Logovi’i Mulipola
Ray Niuia
Teofilo Paulo
Senio Toleafoa
Josh Tyrell
Chris Vui
Backs
AJ Alatimu
Ed Fidow
Kieron Fonotia
Rey Lee-Lo
Alapati Leiua
Scott Malolua
Melani Matavao
Tim Nanai-Williams
Tusi Pisi
Dwayne Polataivao
Ulupano Seuteni
Henry Taefu
Ahsee Tuala
Belgium Tuatagaloa