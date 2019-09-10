Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Samoa

Have your say

Scotland take on Samoa in their second Pool A fixture - here's everything Scotland fans need to know about the matchup.

Scotland take on Samoa for the second Rugby World Cup in-a-row later this month with Gregor Townsend's men favourites to come out on top.

Scotland face off against a physical Samoa in their second Pool A fixture

The Scots will see this as a must-win fixture if they are to progress through a competitive Pool A.

Here's everything Scotland fans need to know before the matchup.

When is Scotland v Samoa?

Scotland's second fixture of the tournament takes place on Monday, September 30.

The action kicks off at 11.15am BST.

Where can I watch or listen to it?

Scotland-based viewers can catch every game of the Rugby World Cup, including Scotland v Samoa, on STV.

If you're working or travelling on the day of the fixture you can listen to live commentary of every fixture of the World Cup on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

There will be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.

Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?

Scotland v Samoa takes place at the Kobe Misaki Stadium

Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Scotland squad

Forwards

John Barclay

Simon Berghan

Fraser Brown

Scott Cummings

Allan Dell

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Stuart McInally (Captain)

Willem Nel

Gordon Reid

Jamie Ritchie

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Ryan Wilson

On standby: Magnus Bradbury

Backs

Darcy Graham

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Pete Horne

Sam Johnson

Blair Kinghorn

Greig Laidlaw

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Finn Russell

Tommy Seymour

Duncan Taylor

Samoa squad

Forwards

Michael Alaalatoa

Paul Alo-Emile

Afaesetiti Amosa

Piula Fa’asalele

TJ Ioane

Jack Lam

Seilala Lam

James Lay

Jordan Lay

Kane Le’aupepe

Motu Matu’u

Logovi’i Mulipola

Ray Niuia

Teofilo Paulo

Senio Toleafoa

Josh Tyrell

Chris Vui

Backs

AJ Alatimu

Ed Fidow

Kieron Fonotia

Rey Lee-Lo

Alapati Leiua

Scott Malolua

Melani Matavao

Tim Nanai-Williams

Tusi Pisi

Dwayne Polataivao

Ulupano Seuteni

Henry Taefu

Ahsee Tuala

Belgium Tuatagaloa