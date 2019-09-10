Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Russia

Have your say

Here's everything you need to know about Scotland's penultimate fixture of the World Cup group stages against Russia.

Russia are the lowest ranked side in Pool A and Scotland will be looking to earn an easy victory over the Bears.

Scotland face Russia in the Rugby World Cup on October 9

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the all-European tie.

When is Scotland v Russia?

Gregor Townsend's squad face Russia on Wednesday, October 9 at 11.15am - a full nine days after their encounter with Samoa.

Where can I watch or listen to it?

Those backing blue can either watch the game on STV or listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

There will also be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport app.

Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?

Scotland v Japan takes place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi City.

Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Scotland squad

Forwards

John Barclay

Simon Berghan

Fraser Brown

Scott Cummings

Allan Dell

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Stuart McInally (Captain)

Willem Nel

Gordon Reid

Jamie Ritchie

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Ryan Wilson

On standby: Magnus Bradbury

Backs

Darcy Graham

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Pete Horne

Sam Johnson

Blair Kinghorn

Greig Laidlaw

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Finn Russell

Tommy Seymour

Duncan Taylor

Russia squad

Forwards

Azamat Bitiev

Andrey Garbuzov

Kirill Gotovtsev

Victor Gresev

Bogdan Fedotko

Vitaliy Zhivatov

Evgeny Matveev

Andrey Polivalov

Vladimir Podrezov

Evgeny Yelgin

Stanislav Selsky

Nikita Vavilin

Sergey Chernyshev

Tagir Gadzhiev

Roman Khodin

Andrei Ostrikov

Valery Morozov

Anton Sychev

Backs

Vasily Artemyev (Captain)

Igor Galinovsky

Kirill Golosnitsky

Vasily Dorofeev

Yuri Kushnarev

German Davydov

Dmitry Perov

Vladislav Sozonov

Dmitry Gerasimov

Ramil Gaysin

Denis Simplikevich

Vladimir Ostroushko

Sergey Yanyushkin.