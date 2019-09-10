Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Russia

Here's everything you need to know about Scotland's penultimate fixture of the World Cup group stages against Russia.
Russia are the lowest ranked side in Pool A and Scotland will be looking to earn an easy victory over the Bears.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the all-European tie.
When is Scotland v Russia?
Gregor Townsend's squad face Russia on Wednesday, October 9 at 11.15am - a full nine days after their encounter with Samoa.
Where can I watch or listen to it?
Those backing blue can either watch the game on STV or listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.
There will also be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport app.
Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?
Scotland v Japan takes place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi City.
Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com
Scotland squad
Forwards
John Barclay
Simon Berghan
Fraser Brown
Scott Cummings
Allan Dell
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Jonny Gray
Stuart McInally (Captain)
Willem Nel
Gordon Reid
Jamie Ritchie
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Ryan Wilson
On standby: Magnus Bradbury
Backs
Darcy Graham
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Pete Horne
Sam Johnson
Blair Kinghorn
Greig Laidlaw
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Finn Russell
Tommy Seymour
Duncan Taylor
Russia squad
Forwards
Azamat Bitiev
Andrey Garbuzov
Kirill Gotovtsev
Victor Gresev
Bogdan Fedotko
Vitaliy Zhivatov
Evgeny Matveev
Andrey Polivalov
Vladimir Podrezov
Evgeny Yelgin
Stanislav Selsky
Nikita Vavilin
Sergey Chernyshev
Tagir Gadzhiev
Roman Khodin
Andrei Ostrikov
Valery Morozov
Anton Sychev
Backs
Vasily Artemyev (Captain)
Igor Galinovsky
Kirill Golosnitsky
Vasily Dorofeev
Yuri Kushnarev
German Davydov
Dmitry Perov
Vladislav Sozonov
Dmitry Gerasimov
Ramil Gaysin
Denis Simplikevich
Vladimir Ostroushko
Sergey Yanyushkin.