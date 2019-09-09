Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Ireland

Gregor Townsend's Scotland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign this month against Pool A opponents Ireland - here's everything you need to know about the fixture.
Scotland's national team return to rugby's biggest stage when they kick off their campaign against Ireland later this month.
Arguably their toughest fixture of the group stage, Gregor Townsend's men will be looking to get their campaign off to the best start possible with a victory over the world's number one ranked team.
Here's everything Scotland fans need to know before the crunch fixture.
When is Scotland v Ireland?
The Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 20 when hosts Japan take on Russia.
Scotland's campaign gets underway two days later on Sunday, September 22 when they lock horns with Joe Schmidt's Ireland side.
The game kicks off at 8.45am UK time.
Where can I watch or listen to it?
Scotland-based viewers can catch every game of the Rugby World Cup, including Scotland v Ireland, on STV.
If you're working or travelling on the day of the fixture you can listen to live commentary of every fixture of the World Cup on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.
There will be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.
Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?
Scotland v Ireland will take place at the International Yokohama Stadium.
Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com
Who is the match referee?
Englishman Wayne Barnes is taking charge of the fixture.
Scotland squad
Forwards
John Barclay
Simon Berghan
Fraser Brown
Scott Cummings
Allan Dell
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Jonny Gray
Stuart McInally (Captain)
Willem Nel
Gordon Reid
Jamie Ritchie
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Ryan Wilson
On standby: Magnus Bradbury
Backs
Darcy Graham
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Pete Horne
Sam Johnson
Blair Kinghorn
Greig Laidlaw
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Finn Russell
Tommy Seymour
Duncan Taylor
Ireland squad
Forwards
Rory Best (Captain)
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Sean Cronin
Tadhg Furlong
Cian Healy
Dave Kilcoyne
Iain Henderson
Jean Kleyn
Peter O’Mahony
Andrew Porter
Rhys Ruddock
James Ryan
John Ryan
Niall Scannell
CJ Stander
Josh van der Flier
Backs
Bundee Aki
Joey Carbery
Jack Carty
Andrew Conway
Keith Earls
Chris Farrell
Robbie Henshaw
Rob Kearney
Jordan Larmour
Luke McGrath
Conor Murray
Garry Ringrose
Jonathan Sexton
Jacob Stockdale