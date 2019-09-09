Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Ireland

Have your say

Gregor Townsend's Scotland begin their Rugby World Cup campaign this month against Pool A opponents Ireland - here's everything you need to know about the fixture.

Scotland's national team return to rugby's biggest stage when they kick off their campaign against Ireland later this month.

Arguably their toughest fixture of the group stage, Gregor Townsend's men will be looking to get their campaign off to the best start possible with a victory over the world's number one ranked team.

Here's everything Scotland fans need to know before the crunch fixture.

When is Scotland v Ireland?

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 20 when hosts Japan take on Russia.

Scotland's campaign gets underway two days later on Sunday, September 22 when they lock horns with Joe Schmidt's Ireland side.

The game kicks off at 8.45am UK time.

Where can I watch or listen to it?

Scotland-based viewers can catch every game of the Rugby World Cup, including Scotland v Ireland, on STV.

If you're working or travelling on the day of the fixture you can listen to live commentary of every fixture of the World Cup on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

There will be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.

Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?

Scotland v Ireland will take place at the International Yokohama Stadium.

Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Who is the match referee?

Englishman Wayne Barnes is taking charge of the fixture.

Scotland squad

Forwards

John Barclay

Simon Berghan

Fraser Brown

Scott Cummings

Allan Dell

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Stuart McInally (Captain)

Willem Nel

Gordon Reid

Jamie Ritchie

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Ryan Wilson

On standby: Magnus Bradbury

Backs

Darcy Graham

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Pete Horne

Sam Johnson

Blair Kinghorn

Greig Laidlaw

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Finn Russell

Tommy Seymour

Duncan Taylor

Ireland squad

Forwards

Rory Best (Captain)

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Sean Cronin

Tadhg Furlong

Cian Healy

Dave Kilcoyne

Iain Henderson

Jean Kleyn

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan

John Ryan

Niall Scannell

CJ Stander

Josh van der Flier

Backs

Bundee Aki

Joey Carbery

Jack Carty

Andrew Conway

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Robbie Henshaw

Rob Kearney

Jordan Larmour

Luke McGrath

Conor Murray

Garry Ringrose

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale