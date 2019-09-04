Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland's full squad in stats and figures

The Scotland squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with Gregor Townsend revealing his 31-man team for the competition in Japan.

Stuart McInally has been named Scotland captain after Townsend whittled the group down from 40 players.

"It's been a tough process getting down to 31 players, but we are very happy with the squad we've selected," Townsend said.

"When we play to our best we are a match for any team in the world. We have a stronger squad now than we've ever had."

We’ve broken down that squad, taking a look at their domestic teams, their number of international caps and points they've scored, and their previous Rugby World Cup experience.

[Forwards]

John Barclay

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 74

Points scored: 30

Previous World Cup experience: 2007, 2011

Simon Berghan

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 21

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: N/A

Fraser Brown

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 42

Points scored: 15

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Scott Cummings

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 3

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: None

Allan Dell

Club team: London Irish

International Caps: 24

Points scored: 5

Previous World Cup experience: None

Zander Fagerson

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 21

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: None

Grant Gilchrist

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 36

Points scored: 5

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Jonny Gray

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 51

Points scored: 20

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Stuart McInally (C)

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 29

Points scored: 25

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Willem Nel

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 31

Points scored: 10

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Gordon Reid

Club team: Ayrshire Bulls

International Caps: 36

Points scored: 5

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Jamie Ritchie

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 11

Points scored: 10

Previous World Cup experience: None

Blade Thomson

Club team: Scarlets

International Caps: 1

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: None

Ben Toolis

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 20

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: None

George Turner

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 7

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: None

Hamish Watson

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 27

Points scored: 15

Previous World Cup experience: None

Ryan Wilson

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 44

Points scored: 0

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

[Backs]

Darcy Graham

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 6

Points scored: 15

Previous World Cup experience: None

Chris Harris

Club team: Gloucester

International Caps: 9

Points scored: 5

Previous World Cup experience: None

Adam Hastings

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 13

Points scored: 10

Previous World Cup experience: None

Stuart Hogg

Club team: Exeter Chiefs

International Caps: 69

Points scored: 107

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

George Horne

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 6

Points scored: 10

Previous World Cup experience: None

Pete Horne

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 42

Points scored: 43

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Sam Johnson

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 5

Points scored: 10

Previous World Cup experience: None

Blair Kinghorn

Club team: Edinburgh

International Caps: 14

Points scored: 43

Previous World Cup experience: None

Greig Laidlaw

Club team: Clermont Auvergne

International Caps: 73

Points scored: 666

Previous World Cup experience: 2011

Sean Maitland

Club team: Saracens

International Caps: 42

Points scored: 45

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Ali Price

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 26

Points scored: 5

Previous World Cup experience: None

Finn Russell

Club team: Racing 92

International Caps: 46

Points scored: 133

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Tommy Seymour

Club team: Glasgow Warriors

International Caps: 51

Points scored: 95

Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Duncan Taylor

Club team: Saracens

International Caps: 22

Points scored: 17

Previous World Cup experience: None