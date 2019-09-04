Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland's full squad in stats and figures

The Scotland squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with Gregor Townsend revealing his 31-man team for the competition in Japan.

Stuart McInally has been named Scotland captain after Townsend whittled the group down from 40 players.

"It's been a tough process getting down to 31 players, but we are very happy with the squad we've selected," Townsend said.

"When we play to our best we are a match for any team in the world. We have a stronger squad now than we've ever had."

We’ve broken down that squad, taking a look at their domestic teams, their number of international caps and points they've scored, and their previous Rugby World Cup experience.

[Forwards]

John Barclay
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 74
Points scored: 30
Previous World Cup experience: 2007, 2011

Simon Berghan
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 21
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: N/A

Fraser Brown
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Scott Cummings
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 3
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None

Allan Dell
Club team: London Irish
International Caps: 24
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None

Zander Fagerson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 21
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None

Grant Gilchrist
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 36
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Jonny Gray
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 51
Points scored: 20
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Stuart McInally (C)
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 29
Points scored: 25
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Willem Nel
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 31
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Gordon Reid
Club team: Ayrshire Bulls
International Caps: 36
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Jamie Ritchie
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 11
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None

Blade Thomson
Club team: Scarlets
International Caps: 1
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None

Ben Toolis
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 20
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None

George Turner
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 7
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None

Hamish Watson
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 27
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: None

Ryan Wilson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 44
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

[Backs]

Darcy Graham
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 6
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: None

Chris Harris
Club team: Gloucester
International Caps: 9
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None

Adam Hastings
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 13
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None

Stuart Hogg
Club team: Exeter Chiefs
International Caps: 69
Points scored: 107
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

George Horne
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 6
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None

Pete Horne
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 43
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Sam Johnson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 5
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None

Blair Kinghorn
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 14
Points scored: 43
Previous World Cup experience: None

Greig Laidlaw
Club team: Clermont Auvergne
International Caps: 73
Points scored: 666
Previous World Cup experience: 2011

Sean Maitland
Club team: Saracens
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 45
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Ali Price
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 26
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None

Finn Russell
Club team: Racing 92
International Caps: 46
Points scored: 133
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Tommy Seymour
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 51
Points scored: 95
Previous World Cup experience: 2015

Duncan Taylor
Club team: Saracens
International Caps: 22
Points scored: 17
Previous World Cup experience: None