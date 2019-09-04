Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland's full squad in stats and figures

The Scotland squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with Gregor Townsend revealing his 31-man team for the competition in Japan.
Stuart McInally has been named Scotland captain after Townsend whittled the group down from 40 players.
"It's been a tough process getting down to 31 players, but we are very happy with the squad we've selected," Townsend said.
"When we play to our best we are a match for any team in the world. We have a stronger squad now than we've ever had."
We’ve broken down that squad, taking a look at their domestic teams, their number of international caps and points they've scored, and their previous Rugby World Cup experience.
[Forwards]
John Barclay
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 74
Points scored: 30
Previous World Cup experience: 2007, 2011
Simon Berghan
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 21
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: N/A
Fraser Brown
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Scott Cummings
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 3
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None
Allan Dell
Club team: London Irish
International Caps: 24
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None
Zander Fagerson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 21
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None
Grant Gilchrist
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 36
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Jonny Gray
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 51
Points scored: 20
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Stuart McInally (C)
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 29
Points scored: 25
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Willem Nel
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 31
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Gordon Reid
Club team: Ayrshire Bulls
International Caps: 36
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Jamie Ritchie
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 11
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None
Blade Thomson
Club team: Scarlets
International Caps: 1
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None
Ben Toolis
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 20
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None
George Turner
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 7
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: None
Hamish Watson
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 27
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: None
Ryan Wilson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 44
Points scored: 0
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
[Backs]
Darcy Graham
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 6
Points scored: 15
Previous World Cup experience: None
Chris Harris
Club team: Gloucester
International Caps: 9
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None
Adam Hastings
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 13
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None
Stuart Hogg
Club team: Exeter Chiefs
International Caps: 69
Points scored: 107
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
George Horne
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 6
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None
Pete Horne
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 43
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Sam Johnson
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 5
Points scored: 10
Previous World Cup experience: None
Blair Kinghorn
Club team: Edinburgh
International Caps: 14
Points scored: 43
Previous World Cup experience: None
Greig Laidlaw
Club team: Clermont Auvergne
International Caps: 73
Points scored: 666
Previous World Cup experience: 2011
Sean Maitland
Club team: Saracens
International Caps: 42
Points scored: 45
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Ali Price
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 26
Points scored: 5
Previous World Cup experience: None
Finn Russell
Club team: Racing 92
International Caps: 46
Points scored: 133
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Tommy Seymour
Club team: Glasgow Warriors
International Caps: 51
Points scored: 95
Previous World Cup experience: 2015
Duncan Taylor
Club team: Saracens
International Caps: 22
Points scored: 17
Previous World Cup experience: None