Rugby: Hawick maintain Premiership pace with big win over Musselburgh

Hawick won big in the Tennet's Premiership (Photo SNS)

However, he knows that the Greens will have to be defensively better this coming weekend when they welcome leaders Marr to Mansfield Park after leaking some soft scores.

Despite winning comfortably at Stoneyhill on a day which saw Musselburgh marking their centenary, they did let the East Lothian men in for 29 points.

“I am happy with the win, to get a bonus point win away from home is always good and we were dominant for large parts of both halves,” Douglas said.

“But we did kind of gift Musselburgh 20-odd points and we want to get better defensively going forward, but it was a good win and it keeps us ticking over.”

Hawick are six points behind Marr with Currie Chieftains, in second, just four points adrift of the Troon men after the Malleny Park outfit were victorious 35-17 at Jed-Forest with a bonus point.

Chieftains head coach Mark Cairns praised the work rate and all-round performances of forwards Rhys Davies and Gregor Nelson and Charlie Brett led the way with two tries from full-back.

For Jed, speedster Callum Young looks like he has broken his arm in what was his first game back after a Super6 stint with Heriot’s Rugby.

Marr stayed out on top with a commanding 38-14 bonus point triumph over Edinburgh Accies and Glasgow Hawks are in fourth after a 40-26 bonus point home win over Selkirk at Balgray.