Rugby commentator Ian Robertson to retire at the end of the year

Former Scotland fly-half and BBC radio commentator Ian Robertson is to retire at the of the year.

Ian Robertson will retire after the autumn Tests. Picture: Neil Hanna

The current NatWest 6 Nations will be last as a broadcaster following his decision to end a career lasting 46 years, during which his voice became synonymous with the sport.

The 73-year-old’s final commentary will be during the autumn Internationals in November.

“I remember my first ever broadcast for the BBC was actually reading out the horse racing results - that’s where everyone started - and I’ve had the privilege of covering every World Cup since,” Robertson said.

“The fourth and final autumn Test will be England against Australia so it would be nice to go out on a repeat result of the 2003 England world cup final for my last commentary.

“It will be the perfect time to say thanks and farewell to a wonderful 50 years in rugby.”

