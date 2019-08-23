Revealed: Glasgow Warriors fixtures for Champions Cup group stage

Glasgow Warriors will start their 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a home clash against Sale Sharks.

The match will take place on Saturday 16 November with a 1pm start.

They'll then travel to Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday where they'll fact against Stuart Hogg for the first time. The Warriors favourite is set to join the Sandy Park side after the World Cup.

The December double-header sees Dave Rennie's men travel to La Rochelle on Saturday 7 December before welcoming the French side to Scotstoun the following weekend.

Exeter travel to Scotland for the first game in January (11th) before the group campaign finishes with a trip to Sale the very next weekend.