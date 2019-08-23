Revealed: Edinburgh Rugby fixtures for Challenge Cup group stage

Have your say

Edinburgh will start their 2019/20 Challenge Cup campaign with a trip to Agen.

The match in the south of France will take place on Friday 15 November with a 8pm start.

They'll then host Bordeaux-Begles the following Saturday in their opening Champions Cup match at BT Murrayfield.

The December double-header sees Richard Cockerill's men welcome Wasps on Saturday 6 December before travelling across the border to Coventry's Ricoh Arena the following Saturday.

There's a trip to Bordeaux on Saturday 11 January before their group stage campaign finishes a week later with a home match against Agen.