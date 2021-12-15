Pete Horne to retire as Glasgow Warriors legend takes up head coach role at Ayrshire Bulls

Glasgow Warriors legend Pete Horne is hanging up his boots to take up the head coach role at Ayrshire Bulls. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 32-year-old has made 182 appearances for Warriors, placing him fourth on the club’s all-time list, while notching 446 points across a 13-year career which included being part of the club's history-making title-winning season in 2014-15.

The former Howe of Fife man has also earned 45 Scotland caps including appearances at two Rugby World Cups. He had been combining Warriors playing duties with an assistant coach role at Bulls, but will retire before officially take up his new post on January 1.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be retiring on my own terms, after a career with both Glasgow and Scotland that I’m immensely proud of,” said Horne.

“Having spent many years playing under some of the very best coaches in the game, I have been inspired to follow in their footsteps and make the move into coaching myself.

“I know I’m so very lucky to have experienced all that I have, and to have done so playing alongside my childhood best friend and my little brother has been a dream come true. I have relished every moment of my 13 years and look back on it with only the happiest of memories and great pride.

“Thank you to all who have supported me on my journey so far - I will forever be grateful to each and every one of you. Here’s to the next chapter!”

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director Al Kellock paid tribute to the club centurion, adding: “Pete’s journey through rugby has been an inspirational one – from winning the Schools Cup with Bell Baxter and his time at Howe of Fife, to all of the memorable moments he’s had in both a Glasgow and a Scotland shirt, his standards have never wavered from wanting to be the best.

“For any young kid growing up and wanting to play rugby, Pete is a perfect example of how to approach your rugby and how far you can go.

“He’s been a phenomenal team-mate and a phenomenal friend to so many at Glasgow Warriors. I’ve had the privilege of playing with him and also seeing the influence he has had on shaping the club as it is today. He’s a first-class professional that takes a huge amount of pride in making sure he is exactly where he needs to be.

“Pete undoubtedly has a tremendously bright future ahead of him, and we look forward to seeing how he develops as a coach at Ayrshire Bulls; he’s someone that will always remain close to the heart of this club.”

Horne replaces former Warriors teammate Pat McArthur, who led the Bulls to lift the inaugural FOSROC Super6 trophy earlier this year. Despite stepping back from the role MacArthur will remain involved with his boyhood club going forward.

Speaking of the appointment, Ayr Rugby President Stewart Kerr said: “[Pete] brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience with him and we are positive for what the future has in store. Be it Ayr or the Bulls we have built a reputation on success, and I have no doubt that more will follow in the coming seasons.”