Packed Inverleith crowd watches Stewart's Melville set up final with Merchiston

Stewart's Melville defeated Watson's in front of a packed Inverleith crowd

The wind was blowing all over the place on Saturday when Stewart’s Melville took on George Watson’s College in front of a large crowd at Inverleith and Merchiston hosted Dollar Academy at Colinton Road.

Both victors were pushed hard by their opponents, but got through.

Louis Le Sueur and Robin Pratt scored unconverted tries to put Stewart’s Melville 10-0 up in the first half before a late converted effort from Watson’s made for a nervy ending.

It finished 10-7 and Stewart’s Melville coach Stuart Edwards said: “Credit to both sides for battling hard in tough conditions, it was a good game of rugby.

“We started well and perhaps should have been further ahead, but Watson’s never gave in and that certainly made for a tough last few minutes.

“To have such a big crowd down supporting the boys was excellent.”

Merchiston got the better of Dollar 15-5.

A penalty by Matthew De Villiers and a try from Jonny Blair, converted by De Villiers, put the hosts 10-0 up before an unconverted Dollar effort.

A Torin McGregor try sealed it for Merchiston and their coach Roddy Deans said: “It wasn’t our most flowing performance of the season, but it wasn’t going to be in that weather and what pleased me most was the way the boys adapted to the conditions.”

The final is due to be at BT Murrayfield on March 9.