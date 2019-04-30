Olympic sevens hero Mark Robertson lands new role in France

Mark Robertson, who won an Olympic silver medal with the Great Britain sevens team at Rio 2016, is to join French side Clermont Auvergne this summer as a strength and conditioning coach.

The former winger from Melrose, 34, retired from rugby in 2017 after a stellar XV-a-side career and over 50 tournaments on the World Sevens Series circuit with Scotland, scoring over 100 tries.

He was a key member of the Team GB squad that won silver behind Fiji at the Olympics three years ago along with fellow Scot Mark Bennett.

Now, after two years working in strength and conditioning within Scottish Rugby, he is to move to France to join the same club as fellow Borderer Greig Laidlaw.

“He will bring new skills and international experience that will enrich us as we continue to improve the physical preparation of our players,” Sébastien Bourdin, head of physical preparation at Clermont, said.

“We are very eager to work together and this appointment will bring us a new approach and experience in terms of speed, frequency of support, repetition of high intensity play and efforts that are specific to rugby sevens.

“The game continues to evolve and we believe Mark’s experience will be very good for us.”