No Sergio Parisse as Italy name team for Six Nations clash with Scotland

Italy's legendary No 8 Sergio Parisse will save his Six Nations farewell for the home match against England after not being included in the squad for Scotland's visit to Rome on Saturday.

Former Scotland Under-20s stand-off Tomasso Allan will make his 57th appearance for the Azzurri and will be looking to add to add more points against his former homeland. He has scored 43 out of his 97 Six Nations total against the men in dark blue.

ITALY TEAM (to face Scotland in Guinness Six Nations at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday, kick-off 2.15pm GMT)

15 Jayden HAYWARD (Benetton Rugby, 25 caps)

14 Mattia BELLINI (Zebre Rugby Club, 24 caps)

13 Luca MORISI (Benetton Rugby, 31 caps)*

12 Carlo CANNA (Zebre Rugby Club, 41 caps)

11 Matteo MINOZZI (Wasps Rugby, 18 caps)*

10 Tommaso ALLAN (Benetton Rugby, 56 caps)

9 Callum BRALEY (Gloucester Rugby, 7 caps)

8 Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 38 caps)

7 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 24 caps)

6 Jake POLLEDRI (Gloucester Rugby, 15 caps)

5 Niccolò CANNONE (Argos Petrarca Rugby/Benetton Rugby,2 caps)*

4 Alessandro ZANNI (Benetton Rugby, 118 caps)

3 Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Zebre Rugby Club, 4 caps)*

2 Luca BIGI (Zebre Rugby Club, 26 caps) - capitano

1 Andrea LOVOTTI (Zebre Rugby Club, 42 caps)*

Subs

16 Federico ZANI (Benetton Rugby 15 caps)

17 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Rugby Club, 2 caps)*

18 Marco RICCIONI (Benetton Rugby, 9 caps)*

19 Marco LAZZARONI (Benetton Rugby, 5 caps)*

20 Dean BUDD (Benetton Rugby, 28 caps)

21 Giovanni LICATA (Zebre Rugby Club, 10 caps)*

22 Guglielmo PALAZZANI (Zebre Rugby Club, 38 caps)

23 Giulio BISEGNI (Zebre Rugby Club, 15 caps)