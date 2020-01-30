Nick Haining: Who is the uncapped Scotland No 8 making his Six Nations debut against Ireland?

Australia-born No 8 to feature for Gregor Townsend's side for first time in Dublin





Nick Haining will make his Scotland debut at No 8 against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the opening match of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

He was born in Fremantle, Western Australia, but qualifies for Scotland through his Dundonian grandmother.

The 6ft 4in forward joined Edinburgh from Bristol Bears last year after starting his career at Western Force but headed to the northern hemisphere after being released by the Perth-based Super Rugby side's academy.

Haining played three years for RFU Championship side Jersey Reds before being snapped up by Bristol., with whom he scored 20 points in 22 appearances.

On selecting him for the Six Nations training squad earlier this month, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: "We watched him at Bristol last year and thought he was a really good player whenever he got the opportunity.

“He has nice skills, good handling and he's a big man. He has good footwork. He started the season well for Edinburgh and the Cardiff away game he really stood out.

"He missed a couple of games with suspension and a couple with a head knock, but whenever he has played he has done a good job.

“He's a skilful player, a powerful ball carrier and a good defender. To us as coaches he has the attributes to do well at international level.”