Next Glasgow Warriors attack coach will be ex-Ireland centre Jonny Bell

Glasgow Warriors have announced that their attack coach for next season will be former Ireland centre and current Gloucester assistant coach Jonny Bell.

The 45-year-old Ulster and Ireland legend, who won 36 caps between 1994 and 2003, will replace Jason O'Halloran who, along with fellow Kiwi and head coach Dave Rennie, is leaving Scotstoun at the end of the season.

Bell will join on a two-year contract and completes the Warriors' coaching group for the 2020/21 campaign.



He has been with the English Premiership side Gloucester since 2015 and helped them finish third last season. He also stepped in temporarily as interim head Coach at Kingsholm during the 2016/17 season.



The man from Belfast also had four years as assistant coach at Ulster, who he represented 96 times as a player and helped win the Heineken Cup in 1999, from 2011 to 2015. He played for Ireland at two Rugby World Cups.

Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org, Bell, said: "I'm thrilled and excited to be joining Glasgow Warriors next season.



"It is a club I know well from my time with Ulster and they are blessed with a talented, hard working playing group and excellent coaches. I look forward to adding considerable value to this great environment.



"As an experienced coach, I have worked both sides of the ball throughout my career and I've had head coach experience with Gloucester. The opportunity to carry on the great work of Jason (O'Halloran) and Dave (Rennie) in attack was too good to turn down.



“Danny is a coach I have known and respected for a number of years now. He has a proven track record of getting the best out of his players and staff and when we sat down to discuss the role, it was quickly evident that we were very aligned in our philosophy on the game.



"That is next season. From now until the end of this season, I remain totally focused and committed to giving my best to a great playing and coaching group at Gloucester, as we aspire for success this season.”



Wilson added: “We’re excited that Jonny has agreed to join us next season.



"Once we learned that Jason O’Halloran was returning home, Jonny was the top of the list of coaches we wanted to bring to Glasgow.



"We know we’re getting a knowledgeable, well-rounded coach who is vastly experienced coaching both sides of the ball.



"Jonny also has extensive experience in the PRO14, English Premiership and European Cup and we're looking forward to him joining us next summer.”