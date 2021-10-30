New recruits and why Hawick trip means a Marr milestone for captain Conor Bickerstaff: Tennent's Premiership preview

Marr's Conor Bickerstaff (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group / SRU)

The Greens have won all four of their home games this term while the men from Troon have recorded six top flight victories in a row, so something has to give in this one.

This week Scottish Rugby revealed how the much talked about FOSROC Super6 Premiership Player Pool would work in practice. A certain number of players who took part in the recently concluded Super6 2021 season are permitted to play in the top flight from now until December 11.

Although a full list of the players who are eligible has not been released, Hawick have dipped into this ‘pool’ to name Scottish Rugby contracted Academy duo Rudi Brown and Ben Evans on the bench. Their starting XV is unchanged from the one that won at Musselburgh with a bonus point last weekend.

Marr have also dipped into the pool of available talent and have contracted Academy players Rory Jackson and Roan Frostwick starting at number six and nine respectively.

Marr head coach Craig Redpath said: “Hawick have an excellent record at home and are playing well, we expect a physical game from their strong pack and must be aware of the threat of their backs, especially Andrew Mitchell who made a big impact against Musselburgh.

“We will have to produce our best performance of the season to leave Mansfield with a positive result.”

Second placed Currie Chieftains have named a fairly settled side for the visit of sixth placed Musselburgh to Malleny Park while there is a big game at the bottom where ninth placed Selkirk welcome 10th placed Aberdeen Grammar to Philiphaugh.

These three matches kick-off at 12.30pm with fifth placed Edinburgh Accies welcoming Glasgow Hawks, in fourth, to Raeburn Place at 2pm.

Accies have a number of players back for this one including back-row duo Callum Reid and Jamie Sole.

The GHA versus Jed-Forest match is off due to Covid concerns within the Borders club.