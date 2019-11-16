New chapter in Watsonians-Heriot’s rivalry as clubs clash in Super 6

An old rivalry gets a fresh twist tomorrow when Heriot’s and Watsonians clash in the Super 6 at Goldenacre.

The match is the first between the clubs in Scottish rugby’s new semi-professional league and is sure to be as keenly contested as any in the history of the age-old derby.

Heriot’s made an impressive start to Super 6, defeating Ayrshire Bulls at Millbrae last weekend, while Watsonians also got off to a flyer, pipping the Southern Knights 14-13 in Melrose.

It’s all change for Heriot’s, with only four players retaining their place in the starting XV. Coach Phil Smith explained: “Only Iain Wilson, Stuart Edwards, Robert Kay and Rory McMichael get the opportunity to back up last week’s fantastic performance and result. The first three teams were picked a few weeks ago and the players were alerted. In short, it’s another opportunity for another group of players to express themselves.”

Watsonians have made just five changes to their starting line-up and coach Fergus Pringle expects a tough test. He said: “Heriot’s were probably the form team in week one so it’s a good measure for us to go up against them this week away from home and a challenge our squad is really looking forward to.”

In today’s action, the Bulls entertain Boroughmuir Bears at Millbrae with both sides looking to for their first win, while Stirling County, winners of the first ever FOSROC Super 6 fixture, against the Bears at Meggetland, welcome Southern Knights to Bridgehaugh. The Knights include 18-year-old Academy player Nathan Sweeney on the bench.