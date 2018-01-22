Neil Cochrane added to Scotland squad after George Turner injury

Edinburgh Rugby hooker Neil Cochrane has been added to the Scotland Six Nations squad after George Turner picked up an injury over the weekend.

Turner suffered a potentially serious knee injury in Glasgow’s Champions Cup win over Exeter at the weekend, putting his Six Nations chances in doubt.

Head coach Gregor Townsend, who is already facing something of an injury crisis in the front row with experienced duo Fraser Brown and Ross Ford missing, has called 34-year-old Cochrane into his training squad as they prepare for their tournament opener against Wales on February 3.

The players are set to meet for a three-day camp at Oriam this week, where they will also be without second-rower Richie Gray due to a calf complaint.