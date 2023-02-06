Most Capped Scottish Rugby Players: Here are the 11 rugby union players with most Scotland appearances - from Gregor Townsend to Stuart Hogg
Playing for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these players have all enjoyed the privilege dozens of times.
The Scottish rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.
Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.
Here are the 11 players who have made the most appearances for Scotland in that time.