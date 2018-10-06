Melrose 26 - 8 Stirling: Melrose bounce back with win

After defeat last weekend at Millbrae, Melrose returned to winning ways with a bonus point victory over a Stirling County side poorly rewarded for their attacking approach.

Melrose deployed the Fraser Thomson factor to maximum effect, the experienced full-back showing exceptional pace and vision to create three of his side’s four tries.

But Stirling, fielding a number of young and inexperienced players, can take enormous credit for putting pressure on Melrose in a low-scoring first half that ended 7-5 for the home side.

It took 35 minutes of play to produce the first points as Thomson made the running for a try by Edinburgh professional Jason Baggott. Craig Jackson converted but Melrose were stung just before half time by a rolling maul try from Stirling credited to hooker Reyner Kennedy.

A penalty by Andrew Goudie gave Stirling the lead but from a driven lineout Russell Anderson restored the Melrose advantage, Jackson adding the extras.

Then when Thomson fielded a loose kick, the full-back created a try for scrum-half Murdo McAndrew, again converted by Jackson. The Melrose No.9 then claimed his second try when Thomson ran from deep before kicking ahead for McAndrew to complete his brace.