Melrose 24 - 17 Heriot’s: Melrose squeeze past Heriot’s

Melrose put any residual effects of their January jitters behind them by defeating Heriot’s to guarantee a home final in the play-offs if the Greenyards men win their semi.

The scoreline, too, had implications for Heriot’s. A last minute penalty goal by Ross Jones gave the Goldenacre side a bonus point which gives them a slim chance of finishing in the top four, albeit with reliance on either Ayr or Watsonians faltering.

Melrose created numerous chances in the first half but botched at least three prime scoring opportunities in sight of the Heriot’s line. As a result they led by only 14-0 at half time from a try by Murdo McAndrew, converted by Craig Jackson, and a penalty try, both through set-piece dominance.

Another try from a driven line-out, this time by Russell Anderson, and the conversion by Jackson put Melrose in a commanding position, only for Heriot’s to suddenly find their mojo, producing tries for prop Martin Bouab and Jack McLean. Both tries were converted by Jones, who then threw his side a lifeline with his touchline goal kick.