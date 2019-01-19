Melrose 21 - 26 Heriot’s: Capital side profit from potent attack

Heriot’s added to the top four congestion in the BT Premiership by defeating injury-hit Melrose with an impressive performance.

The Goldenacre men, strong in the set-piece, aggressive in defence and potent in an attack, ran in four tries to claim a bonus point but will be annoyed that they let Melrose score in stoppage time to finish less that seven points in arrears.

Heriot’s led by only a single score at the break with a 14-7 advantage, with a try by Rob Kay and then a second by scrum-half Alex Ball, both converted by Ross Jones. Melrose scored just before the break with a try by Ruaridh Knott from a driving maul, Struan Hutchison converting.

Heriot’s stayed on top in the second half and were rewarded with a try by Charlie Simpson and then the bonus score from Craig Robertson and the conversion by Jones. Melrose found late firepower for Knott and Murdo McAndrew to score converted tries and claim the bonus point.