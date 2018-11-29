All three Borders side get home ties in Scottish Cup draw

Have your say

Jed-Forest are the only non-top flight club left in the Scottish Cup and their reward for making it into the quarter-finals is a home tie with Heriot’s.

The Riverside Park men defeated Selkirk in the first round, while Heriot’s, the 2016 cup winners, beat Edinburgh Accies.

The draw also sees two other Borders clubs handed home games.

Holders Melrose will play host to Watsonians and the two teams will get to have a dress rehearsal this weekend when they meet at the Greenyards on Tennent’s Premiership business.

Hawick, the 2014/15 runners-up, will welcome last year’s finalists Stirling County to Mansfield Park.

In the final last eight tie, Currie Chieftains will make the trip to Millbrae to face Ayr.

Currie defeated Ayr earlier this month in the top flight at Malleny Park, but know Pete Murchie’s men are a different beast on their own patch.

Scottish Cup quarter-finals (to be played on 16 Feb 2019)

Ayr v Currie Chieftains

Melrose v Watsonians

Jed-Forest v Heriot’s

Hawick v Stirling County

Scottish Cup semi-finals (to be played on 30 Mar 2019)

Melrose or Watsonians v Ayr or Currie Chieftains

Jed-Forest or Heriots v Hawick or Stirling County