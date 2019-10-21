May and Nowell on road to recovery for England semi showdown

Jonny May is set to face New Zealand on Saturday.
Jonny May is set to face New Zealand on Saturday.
Share this article
0
Have your say

England expect to face New Zealand in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final with a fully fit squad after delivering a positive bulletin on Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

In a huge lift to Eddie Jones’s Webb Ellis Trophy hopefuls, May and Nowell are on course to recover from knocks in time for the last-four showdown at International Stadium Yokohama.

May suffered a minor hamstring injury during the closing stages of the 40-16 quarter-final victory over Australia, in which he celebrated his 50th cap by running two first-half tries. Nowell made his comeback from an ankle complaint against Argentina two weeks ago only to damage a hamstring, forcing him to sit out the four-try demolition of the Wallabies.

“Jonny’s in really good spirits, moving well, and we expect Jack to be fit for selection as well. It’s fantastic where we are – all 31 being available for selection at the end of the week,” said assistant coach Neil Hatley.