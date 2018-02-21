Matt Scott returns to Edinburgh after penning two-year deal

Centre Matt Scott will return to Edinburgh Rugby this summer after agreeing a two-year deal with the BT Murrayfield outfit.

Scott, 27, started his career with the Capital club before moving to Gloucester two years ago to play in the Aviva Premiership. He was part of the Edinburgh side that made it to the semi-finals of the European Cup in 2012 and scored 15 tries in 74 appearances in his first spell for the club.

The former Currie High pupil and Edinburgh University student has 27 Scotland caps to his name. This season at Gloucester, however, his participation has been punctuated by injury, with an ankle knock keeping him on the sidelines for three months, although he was brought into the Scotland Six Nations squad at the start of the week.

Scott’s signature comes hot on the heels of fellow centre Chris Dean agreeing a new contract on Tuesday and goes some way to alleviate supporters’ concerns about the squad next season, with Scotland trio Cornell du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Duncan Weir all heading for pastures new when the current campaign ends.

Scott is delighted to be returning north and told Edinburgh’s official website: “I’m very happy to have agreed to return to Edinburgh Rugby.

“Having spoken with [head coach] Richard Cockerill about what he has done so far at the club and his vision for the future, I have no doubt that it will be a fantastic environment moving forward.

“I can’t wait to get back playing with some of my best mates and pushing to win trophies with my hometown club.

“I’ve had a great two years at Gloucester and believe I’m a far better player and person from my experiences in the Premiership.”

said: “We’re delighted that Matt will be joining the squad next season. He’s a terrific player, who has a lot of experience both domestically and on the international stage.

“Matt has shown throughout his career that he’s a dynamic ball carrier and his leadership abilities on and off the field will only help develop the strong culture that we’re building here in Edinburgh.”