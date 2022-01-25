Matt Fagerson extends Glasgow Warriors stay by signing new long-term deal

Matt Fagerson has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The club have not disclosed the length of the deal but said it was “long term”.

Fagerson, 23, has been a mainstay in the back-row for club and country in recent seasons and started three of the four autumn Tests at No 8 for Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More recently, he has been playing at blindside flanker for Glasgow to accommodate Jack Dempsey at No 8.

His older brother and team-mate Zander signed a new contract with Glasgow in the summer.

Matt Fagerson first played for Glasgow shirt in the 2016-17 pre-season match against Canada A, scoring a try. He signed his first professional contract in October 2017.

“I’m loving my time with the Warriors and to stay with a club that I feel has real ambition and is starting to build towards something special was a no brainer,” Fagerson told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I want to go to the next World Cup and perform well for Scotland on a regular basis - I believe Glasgow will give me the platform to do that.