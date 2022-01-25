Matt Fagerson extends Glasgow Warriors stay by signing new long-term deal

The club have not disclosed the length of the deal but said it was “long term”.
Fagerson, 23, has been a mainstay in the back-row for club and country in recent seasons and started three of the four autumn Tests at No 8 for Scotland.
More recently, he has been playing at blindside flanker for Glasgow to accommodate Jack Dempsey at No 8.
His older brother and team-mate Zander signed a new contract with Glasgow in the summer.
Matt Fagerson first played for Glasgow shirt in the 2016-17 pre-season match against Canada A, scoring a try. He signed his first professional contract in October 2017.
“I’m loving my time with the Warriors and to stay with a club that I feel has real ambition and is starting to build towards something special was a no brainer,” Fagerson told glasgowwarriors.org.
“I want to go to the next World Cup and perform well for Scotland on a regular basis - I believe Glasgow will give me the platform to do that.
“I feel I’m able to continue to develop my game here. I get to work with the likes of Rory [Darge] and Jack [Dempsey] and the coaches are helping me develop the leadership aspect of my game."