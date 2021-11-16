Marr suffer injury blow as captain Conor Bickerstaff ruled out for up 12 months

Marr have been dealt a big blow with the news that their captain Conor Bickerstaff is to miss the rest of the 2021/22 Tennent’s Premiership rugby season with a serious knee injury - and the full rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) could rule him out for up to 12 months in total.

By Gary Heatly
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:53 pm
Marr captain Conor Bickerstaff has suffered an ACL injury.
The men from Troon have had a good campaign to date in the top flight, currently sitting second in the table behind Currie Chieftains after beating Glasgow Hawks 20-9 at Balgray on their last outing on November 6.

However, they will head back into action on November 27 at home to the Chieftains without influential centre Bickerstaff after he fell to the floor while making a side step in that Hawks game which led to a lengthy stoppage in play.

“As feared, our first XV captain Conor Bickerstaff’s scan results confirmed a full rupture of his ACL and will require surgery,” a statement on the Fullarton Park club’s website said.

“Conor’s season is now over with recovery time from this type of injury usually around the nine to 12 month range post operation, although he is no stranger to this having suffered this injury before on his other knee.

“It is a real loss to the squad in terms of his leadership and we are especially gutted for Conor knowing just how much work he puts into making our club better on and off the field.

“We wish Conor every success with the upcoming surgery and subsequent rehab.”

Premiership
