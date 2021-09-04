Marr not thinking about past as Tennent's Premiership returns after more than 500 days absence

Conor Bickerstaff, second from left, wants a strong start to the season for Marr.

When the Covid pandemic swept the nation and the top flight season was declared null and void 18 months ago, the Troon side were on the way to the title play-offs alongside Currie Chieftains, Hawick and Selkirk.

Fast forward to the present day and Marr are celebrating 50 years since they were admitted to the Scottish Rugby Union as a member club in 1971.

Before any matches are played, they and Currie are probably the teams to beat this year, but Marr know their opening match with Glasgow Hawks at Fullarton Park will be a tough one.

“The boys are buzzing to get back to action and we have had a decent pre-season, but whatever happened in 2019/20 is in the past now and all we are thinking about is this Hawks game,” Marr skipper Conor Bickerstaff said.

“Over the years we have taken great pride in our home form and we hope that will continue, but the first few weeks of this season are going to be interesting just to see where everyone is at because so much has changed in the last year and a half.

“Thankfully we have kept the core of our squad and we have some good experience in there alongside some youngsters from Marr College and elsewhere who are keen to break into the first XV.”

A very experienced head Marr have added to their forward stocks is ex-Scotland loosehead prop Gordon Reid, the 34-year-old having moved from the Ayrshire Bulls Super6 outfit.

Currie will be skippered by former Glasgow Warriors’ hooker Fergus Scott, now playing in the back-row, and they are on the road to Hawick who are now coached by 26-year-old Matty Douglas.

At Stoneyhill, Musselburgh, with stand-off Danny Owenson as skipper, will host GHA

All three matches are at 3pm.