Mark Dodson: New contract for Scottish Rugby chief who will remain in post until 2025

SRU Chief Executive Mark Dodson has signed a new deal.

The deal was due to end in December 2023, but a further 18 months has been added, taking it to June 2025.

After 11 years in the job, he is already the SRU’s longest serving chief executive and the Scottish Rugby Board’s decision to extend the contract was unanimous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodson said: “To know there was unanimous support on the Board to extend my role for a further 18-months was a key factor in the decision to accept their offer to continue in post.

“I know how hard all our people work to deliver rugby across Scotland and on the international stage and I remain fully committed to leading them through what is likely to be a challenging and unpredictable period.”

“The new governance structure will offer a fresh start for the way rugby is managed in Scotland.